PTI Protest: Police arrest over 1200 party workers in Multan

MULTAN: Around 1257 PTI workers have been detained in Multan division including the party’s members of national and provincial assemblies’ sources said on Sunday.

Police has detained over 200 PTI workers marching towards Islamabad on the Party’s call, party sources shared.

Party sources said that Zain Qureshi, Amir Doggar, Nadeem Qureshi, Waseem Badozai, Moinuddin Qureshi and Rana Tufail Noon have been among the detainees.

PTI members of assembly and other leaders and workers have been detained near Qadirpur Raan, sources said.

The party’s march towards Islamabad was being started from outside of a local hotel.

The arrests were made while PTI leaders were leading convoy to Islamabad for the protest today.

The arrests made amid heightened political tensions and preparations for PTI protests across the country.

Authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Police conducted raids throughout the night in a crackdown against party workers.