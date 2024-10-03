Schools to remain close tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call for a protest on Friday, the Private Schools Association has announced the closure of schools in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The association stressed that the safety of children is the top priority, stating that containers placed in the city have already caused difficulties for students to commute.

The protest is scheduled for tomorrow [Friday – October 04], while the federal government has devised a strategy to manage the situation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a press conference alongside IG Islamabad, warned that key international delegations, including the Malaysian Prime Minister and a Saudi delegation, are currently in Pakistan.

He expressed concern that PTI’s protest could harm the country’s image, urging the party to act responsibly.

Naqvi stressed that while the right to protest is acknowledged, it should not come at the expense of national dignity or disrupt sensitive international events.