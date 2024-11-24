PTI protest triggers closure of Islamabad educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, the district administration of Islamabad has decided to close all educational institutions in the federal capital tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was made in light of the ongoing protests and disruptions in the city.

The district administration of Islamabad will issue a formal notification regarding the closure of schools and colleges.

This closure will apply to all educational institutions across the city to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing PTI protest.

Authorities have emphasised that the closure is a precautionary measure, taking into account the uncertainty of the situation and potential security concerns.

The decision will help avoid any possible disturbances or harm to the educational community while maintaining peace and order in the city.