Gandapur says Nov 24 protest will go on until demands are met

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur said that the upcoming protest on November 24 is a ‘decisive call’, asserting that it will persist until all demands are fulfilled, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a consultative meeting in which the PTI’s parliamentarians from various regions, including Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, and the South Regions, gathered to discuss preparations for the November 24 protest.

The discussions focused on strategizing and organizing the November 24 protest, with the PTI leadership showing determination to ensure its success.

CM Gandapur emphasised that the call for the protest was given by the PTI founder, Imran Khan himself, and urged participants to put in their full effort to make it successful, stating, “This is a decisive call, and we will not back down until our demands are met.”

He directed party parliamentarians and leaders to mobilise workers and the public, conduct meetings with local party units at the union council level, and finalize preparations to bring people to Islamabad on November 24. CM Gandapur expressed confidence that the protest would be as successful as previous ones.

On November 17, Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, urged the leaders of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and the Youth Wing to mobilise young people for the upcoming protest on November 24.

Bushra Bibi met with the ISF and Youth Wing leaders ahead of the planned protest. The meeting was attended by Meena Khan, Shahid Khattak, and Sohail Afridi.

During the meeting, Bushra Bibi conveyed Imran Khan’s message in which he expressed high hopes from the youth, as per the sources.

In addition, Bushra Bibi held separate meetings with some party officials. She also met with Gul Zafar, a leader from the Bajaur agency, and praised his contributions to the party on behalf of the PTI founder.

In a similar statement on 17 Nov, leader of opposition and PTI’s leader Omar Ayub said that it was time for the people to respond to the call for protest. He urged the public to head towards Islamabad to express their love and support for Imran Khan.

Ayub emphasised that the protestors would not back down until their demands were met. “We have wrapped our heads in shrouds and answered the PTI founder’s call,” said Omar Ayub, reaffirming their commitment to the November 24 protest.

It is pertinent to note that the incarcerated Imran Khan announced November 24 as the final date for a protest in Islamabad.