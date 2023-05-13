PTI protests: Govt vows to hold ‘culprits’ accountable for vandalism

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asserted that the government would take strict action against the ‘culprits’ involved in vandalising the public property during protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were engaged in bitter political disputes in the past, ‘but no one ever attacked the homes of each other’.

“What is politics in burning down the memorials of martyrs and setting fire to military institutions buildings?” Rana Sanaullah asked, vowing to hold ‘culprits’, involved in vandalism, accountable.

Sanaullah further said CCTV recordings would be used to identify the suspects. “Anyone identified will be held accountable,” he said, adding that Imran Khan would also be held accountable for orchestrating such acts.

He alleged that the PTI chief had a purpose to let loose anarchy in the country, adding he had been struggling to materialise it for years. “He has produced a cult, which can help you gauge that it is not a political party but a mindset full of hate, violence and threats,” he added.

Providing details of the number of PTI protesters, he said that on May 9, protests were carried out at least 12 places with a participation by up to 700 people in Islamabad, at 221 places in Punjab with a participation of 15,000-18,000 people, and 126 places with participation of 19,000-22,000 people in KP.

“On May 10, the capital city saw protests at 11 places with number amounting to 1900, at 33 places in Punjab with 2200 people, and at 85 places in KP with 13000 protestors,” he added.

He further said that on May 11, protests were carried out at four places with 515 people in Islamabad, at Punjab’s 12 places with 1,000 people and at 39 places in KP with 5,000-6,000 protesters.

“Shops, business places, sensitive places were looted and burned,” he alleged, adding that it was a matter of concern for people. “A man who is accused of looting Rs60 billion of the country was involved in such acts,” he added.

The presser came soon after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers behind the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours.

“All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours,” he said and added, “This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”

While regretting the destruction of the Safe City Project during PTI govt, the PM Shehbaz Sharif said: “I am deeply disturbed by this situation, and I would like to request the chief minister to take immediate action.”

He also made it clear to [caretaker] Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi that any act of sabotage is unacceptable, and those responsible for genuine wrongdoing will be arrested and brought to court for justice to be served.