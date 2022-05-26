PTI protests in front of Pakistani High Commission in London

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers staged a sit-in in front of the Pakistan High Commission in London, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Pakistan High Commission expressing concern over the human rights situation in Pakistan.

The petition mentions Hamad Azhar, Usman Dar and other PTI leaders, who were tortured during the Azadi Long March on the behest of the federal government.

PTI London leader Sahibzada Jahangir said in a statement that the petition would also be handed over to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said that police in Pakistan are torturing protesters, and unjust arrests are trying to suppress peaceful protesters.

Earlier, the Azadi Long March of PTI reached Jinnah Avenue by removing all the barriers placed by the government to prevent the protestors from reaching Islamabad.

Addressing the masses, ousted prime minister Imran Khan gave six-day ultimatum to the federal government to dissolve assemblies and announce fresh elections.

Imran Khan said the government tried every method to crush our march, they used teargas on peaceful protest, our homes were raided and the privacy of the homes were violated.

Imran Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

