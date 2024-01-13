PTI, PTI-Nazriati’s alleged agreement on election symbol surfaces

ISLAMABAD: An alleged agreement between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PTI-Nazriati group regarding election symbol has surfaced, ARY News reported.

The agreement surfaced after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chalked out a Plan B by directing its party candidates to submit tickets on the symbol of ‘batsman’.

Sources within PTI confirmed the agreement saying that it was signed by both parties on December 30, 2023.

The agreement stated if PTI retains the election symbol “Bat” then both parties will jointly contest elections otherwise PTI and PTI Nazriati will contest the upcoming polls on the “Batsman” symbol.

Related: Batsman if not bat: PTI-Nazriati issues tickets to PTI candidates

Furthermore, all the members of PTI Nazriati will follow the instruction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and no candidate of both parties will contest elections against each other, the agreement stated.

The document said that PTI Nazriati will field its candidates in seven constituencies and PTI will welcome the Nazriati group head Akhtar Iqbal Dar if he decides to join the party.

Earlier today, after sensing the danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘the bat’, PTI directed its candidates to file nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, where the election symbol is ‘batsman.’

The chairman of PTI-Nazriati, Akhtar Iqbal Dar, issued tickets to PTI’s candidates on the symbol of batsman, sources said.

Furthermore, PTI directed candidates to register complaints with the district, provincial, and central election commissions if ECP refused to accept their tickets.

PTI also instructed candidates to submit written complaints to the district and provincial election commissioners.

However, PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar distanced himself from issuing his party tickets to Imran Khan-led PTI, accusing the latter’s candidates of submitting ‘fake’ party tickets to returning officers (ROs).