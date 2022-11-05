PTI, Punjab govt provide Rs5m each to family of deceased PTI worker Moazzam

WAZIRABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Punjab government on Saturday announced to provide the family of the deceased worker Moazzam, who was shot amid the attack on PTI long march, with financial support of Rs5 million each, ARY News reported.

The deceased worker’s family would meet with the PTI Chief Imran Khan in Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore.

According to details, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar met the family members of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam. They gave the cheque for the compensatory amount to Moazzam’s father Nawaz Gondal.

The PTI leaders told Moazzam’s family that the party would continue their financial aid in the future too.

Furthermore, upon the PTI Chief’s orders, the three children, the mother and the brother of the deceased worker would meet the PTI Chief in Shoukat Khanum Lahore.

It is to be noted that PTI worker Moazzam was shot dead during the attack on PTI’s long march in Wazirabad. Multiple PTI leaders including the PTI Chief Imran Khan were injured in the attack.

PTI supporters took to the streets in different parts of the country against the attack on the party chief and former premier Imran Khan during the long march.

