PTI pursuing agenda to create uncertainty in Pakistan: Ata Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said from day one, the PTI has been pursuing an agenda of creating uncertainty in the country to derail economy, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this afternoon, he condemned the PTI’s politics of incitement, chaos, and violence to disturb economic stability in the country.

The Minister said creating instability in the country is PTI’s manifesto, which is evident from the fact when its workers attacked the Pakistan Television building in Islamabad in 2014. He said it has always preached the politics of violence and using abusive language against political opponents.

Attaullah Tarar said they always look for dead bodies to unleash propaganda against the government, police and security forces. He said the incidents of May 9 last year were orchestrated in search of 50 to 60 dead bodies with an aim to derail the entire system and spread anarchy in the country. He said you are not a political party but a terrorist organization.

Referring to an unfortunate incident occurred in Bannu on 15th of this month, the Minister said miscreants attacked the boundary wall of Bannu Garrison, which led to the martyrdom of eight security officials. He said the PTI intended to blame that direct fire was opened at civilians. He said PTI trolls spread a negative propaganda on social media by uploading video clips of children from other countries by dubbing them as these incidents were happened in Bannu.

Attaullah Tarar said traders of Bannu had organized a peace march and some political parties, including the PTI, secretively inserted their armed goons to sabotage the event. He said those armed people opened fire, killing a citizen and injuring 22 others. He said this incident of firing took place one kilometer away from the cant.

The Minister said now the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government intends to conduct an inquiry of its own choice into the incident, which we reject. He questioned how you can conduct an inquiry when your own people are involved in the Bannu incident.