PTI puts off Karachi power show

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday postponed its Karachi public rally that was scheduled for August 26 (Friday), ARY News reported.

According to a source, the party postponed Karachi power show after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to postpone local government elections in Karachi due to the devastation caused by rains in several Karachi districts.

This is the second time PTI had postponed its public rally in Karachi.

The election body today postponed local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions while keeping in view the current situation of the rain emergency.

According to sources privy to the development, the decision was taken by the chief election commissioner citing reports received from the election commissioner Sindh and district administration.

Earlier today, (Wednesday), the Election Commission of Pakistan had sought an urgent report from six key institutions in preparation for local body elections in Karachi.

