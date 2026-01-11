PTI rally triggers massive traffic gridlock across Karachi

KARACHI: Today’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) congregation has turned into a major ordeal for the citizens of Karachi, as severe traffic jams were witnessed across various areas of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Police mobiles have been parked across all paths leading to the Numaish roundabout, sealing off the area.

The gridlock is not limited to the vicinity of the rally; even areas far from the venue are experiencing heavy congestion.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on Rashid Minhas Road, paralyzing the major artery.

Additionally, police units have been deployed near the Federal Urdu University’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus on University Road.

Heavy traffic pressure is also being felt on University Road and its surrounding areas, with long lines of cars and motorcycles stuck on Sir Shah Suleman Road near Hassan Square.

Moreover, the traffic was also jammed from Ghareebabad to Karsaz while a citizen said that he travelled a distance of two km in two hours.

Due to the strict security measures taken for the political rally, citizens continue to face immense hardship.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has released a video message from Karachi, accusing the Sindh government of creating obstacles for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering at Jinnah Bagh.

Sohail Afridi said the people of Sindh had shown him respect and hospitality, but claimed the Sindh government failed to uphold that spirit.

“The people of Sindh gave us respect, but the Sindh government did not honour Sindh’s traditions, including the respect for the topi and ajrak,” he said.

He further alleged that roads leading to Jinnah Bagh had been blocked to stop PTI supporters from reaching the venue.

“All routes to Jinnah Bagh have been closed, but despite this, our workers and supporters are reaching the venue in the form of rallies,” Sohail Afridi claimed.

The KP chief minister said the rally would go ahead despite all restrictions. “The people of Karachi should reach the venue. The jalsa will take place and it will happen at all costs,” Sohail Afridi said.

The situation in the Jinnah Bagh area remains tense as PTI supporters continue to head towards the venue amid road closures and heightened security.