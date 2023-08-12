PTI reacts to Anwarul Haq’s appointment as caretaker PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday reacted to the appointment of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister (PM), expressing hope that the latter would ensure conduct of transparent elections within the stipulated period, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued today, the PTI spokesperson expressed displeasure for not consulting with Pakistan’s “biggest political party’ on appointment of caretaker PM, saying that no consultation was held with PTI in this regard.

“The appointment made in consultation between the puppet prime minister and the fake leader of the opposition in National Assembly”, the spokesman lambasted.

Referring to Anwarul Haq Kakar, the PTI said that the newly appointed caretaker premier has heavy responsibilities, including holding of general elections within the stipulated period of three months.

The spokesman also expressed hoped that the caretaker prime minister will not allow “more violation of Constitution”. “Holding of free and fair election is important for the survival of constitution and democracy,” the PTI added

The party also demanded that all political parties should be given opportunities to conduct election campaigns in a “fair environment”.

Earlier, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterward, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.