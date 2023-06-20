PTI reacts to Asad Umar’s statements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to former federal minister Asad Umar’s statement, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf released an official statement in response to former party member Asad Umar’s interview regarding the party chairman and other party affairs, saying that his statements are ambiguous and confused. If Asad Umar had a disagreement with PTI chairman he would have quitted the party at that time.

The statement further said that now that PTI is being targeted with proper planning, in such times Asad Umar’s stance may be beneficial for him but not for the party.

Furthermore, it was PDM who ran away from talks with PTI as they did not want to hold elections, if Asad Umar had stood on his stance before the party landed in crisis, his point of view would have been more effective, the statement said.

Earlier speaking on ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, former federal minister Asad Umar on Monday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not exist if the ‘minus-one formula’ is implemented

The former minister said that he does not agree with a ‘specific strategy’ adopted by the PTI chairman – which according to him was the “strategy of confrontation”.

“We have to step back as Pakistan is at a critical juncture,” Asad Umar said, adding that he hasn’t seen such ‘difficult times’ in the country’s history.

He noted that the threats witnessed on May 9 were alarming, adding that all stakeholders were underestimating the ‘risk’.

In response to a question, the senior PTI leader said that his job in the party – as the secretary general – was to implement the strategy. However, Umar said, he does not agree with the PTI chief’s strategy of confrontation.