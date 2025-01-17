PTI reacts to verdict in £190 million Al Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reacted to accountability court verdict, sentencing party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaking to media said that Imran Khan was seen smiling when the verdict was being announced.

He also announced to challenge the decision in the upper court, saying that an appeal will be filed in the high court against the verdict within a few days.

“The lady who formed a trust for the education of underprivileged children was sentenced to seven years,” said Barrister Gohar.

He said that justice would eventually prevail, stating, “The time has come for justice to be served. Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan made it clear that talks with the government would continue despite the verdict.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub criticised the decision, calling it a “dark day” in Pakistan’s judicial history. He said that the money in question was deposited into the Supreme Court’s account and then transferred to the national treasury.

Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz also expressed his dismay over the veridct stating, “This country has thieves roaming free while innocent people are behind bars”.

He said that the government did not suffer any losses, nor did Imran Khan gain any benefits from the alleged corruption.

The acccountability court in Rawalpindi awarded a 14-year jail term to PTI founder Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years. Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present.

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.

The verdict was earlier deferred thrice on December 23, January 6 and once again on January 13.