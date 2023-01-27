PTI reacts to Ishaq Dar’s challenge for live debate

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reacted to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s challenge to former premier and party Chairman Imran Khan for a live debate on country’s economy, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, PTI leader Shaukat Tarin suggested Ishaq Dar to oversee his government’s economic survey, challenging the finance minister to live debate with him.

Lambasting the government over ‘failed policies’, Shaukat Tarin said that the incumbent rulers increased the prices of diesel and petrol by Rs50 per litre.

“Tensions were clearly visible on Ishaq Dar’s face,” the PTI leader said, adding that the finance minister was suffering from disappointment.

It is pertinent to mention here that finance Minister Ishaq Dar held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for ‘country’s economic crisis’, challenging the former premier to a live debate on the country’s economy.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the finance minister strongly criticised Imran Khan for misleading the nation by stating “incorrect” facts and “defaming the country by spreading false propaganda of default”.

Referring to PTI chief’s televised address, Ishaq Dar said that Imran Khan once again lied today and tried to mislead the people. “In today’s media talk, he quoted the wrong figures. Everything he said was based on lies,” he added.

“You [Khan] can hold a live debate and bring the economic survey and the State Bank documents,” he said, asking the PTI chief to not mislead the public by quoting ‘wrong figures’.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan lambasted the government over country’s economic situation, where the value of the Pakistani rupee had plummeted while the foreign exchange reserves had also fallen to dangerous levels.

Imran noted that in such a situation, financing will only be offered on terms which could have a direct impact on Pakistan’s national security. “In Sri Lanka and Egypt, when they sought financing in such a situation, they were told to cut their military expenses by half,” he said.

The former premier noted that Pakistan’s national security too could be compromised as the country’s economy falters while raising taxes to astronomical levels in a bid to stabilize the economy.

