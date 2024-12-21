PTI reacts to military courts sentences against May 9 rioters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the sentences handed down by military courts to May 9 rioters, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, PTI leader Omar Ayub said that the party rejects the sentences awarded to civilians by military courts, adding that these verdicts are against the principles of justice.

Ayub maintained that the individuals who have been awarded sentences are ordinary citizens and cannot be tried in military courts. He also emphasized that the armed forces are part of the state’s administrative authority.

The PTI leader pointed out that the establishment of such courts is against the freedom of the judiciary and ordinary citizens. He also stated that such verdicts negate the fundamental attribute of the Constitution, which is the separation of powers.

Earlier, the Military Courts convicted 25 suspects of May 9 violence after examining all the evidence and completing the appropriate legal process, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The suspects have been awarded up to 10 years imprisonment.

“Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have in first phase promulgated the punishments to 25 accused,” the ISPR said.

“On 9 May 2023, nation witnessed tragic incidents of politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan. Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the Armed Forces including desecration of the monuments of Shuhada.”

Terming May 9 as ‘Black Day’, the military’s media wing said that sequel to the events, irrefutable evidences were collected through meticulous investigations to legally prosecute the accused involved. Certain cases were subsequently referred for Field General Court Martial as per law, where they underwent trials following due process.

The verdicts were announced after the Supreme Court’s (SC) Constitutional Bench conditionally allowed military courts to do so in 85 trials.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” the ISPR’s statement read.

According to the ISPR, the promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is completed.