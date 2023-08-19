PTI reacts to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s arrest, ARY News reported

As per details, the PTI official spokesperson condemned the arrest of party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi saying that his arrest shows the violation of human rights and interference in political matters.

The spokesperson said that the caretaker government is taking forward the fascist agenda of the PDM government as Shah Mehmood was cooperating with the JIT formed to probe the cypher case and he appeared before the JIT on July 24.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that the party matters will proceed as per the PTI chairman’s approved mechanism and the legal team will prepare a plan for the immediate release of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from his residence in Islamabad.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested in connection with the Cypher case and shifted to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday denied reports of ‘differences within PTI, saying “no one can replace party chief Imran Khan”.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the reports of differences within PTI’s core committee ‘false’ and said a media group was trying to spread confusion among the party’s ranks.

“There is no truth to such reports, no one is replacing Imran Khan,” the PTI vice chairman said.

On July 19, Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” for months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

On September 28, last year, an alleged audio of ex-PM and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.