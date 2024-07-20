‘PTI ready to dissolve KP assembly, resign from others’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Saturday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, ARY News reported

In a statement issued here, the JUI-F chief said that the PTI is ready to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and resign from other assemblies which would pave the way for fresh ‘transparent’ elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman proposed that the provincial assemblies be dissolved to pave the way for new elections. He also suggested that parliamentary and local body elections be held simultaneously

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the JUI-F formed a committee to hold talks with PTI to devise the strategy. He said that the committee will be led by Kamran Murtaza and includes Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Fazl Ghaffar, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad.

The JUI-F said that fabricated cases should not made against any political leader including PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The establishment should change its policy or else the country will not run. The martial’s law or emergency will no longer work in the country,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, JUI-F leader said that TI will need to show sincerity in its approach for result-oriented talks.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor said that his party and the PTI have had a significant rift for the past 10 to 12 years, adding that it would take some time to break the ice.

He said that both parties have reservations with each other, but that these will need to be addressed before any progress can be made.

The JUI-F leader also confirmed that a meeting was held between their chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and PTI’s Asad Qaiser.