PTI ready to sit with govt for reforms in ECP: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that they were ready to sit with the government for the formation of a new Election Commission of Pakistan, a day after the party decided to move Supreme Judicial Council for reference against the chief election commissioner, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that only reforms are needed in the ECP and they are ready to sit with them for the formation of the new election commission.

“One segment within PML-N considers that the party should look beyond the personalities and immediately hold free and fair elections,” he said.

Yesterday while talking to the media in Islamabad outside the ECP office, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI has decided to file a reference against the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and added that Faisal Vawda will move SJC in this regard.

Fawad held ECP responsible for the current political turmoil in the country and added that former prime minister Imran Khan has lost his trust in the country’s supreme electoral body.

He asked the CEC to resign from his office as the country’s largest political personality has lost his trust in him. The former information minister said that ECP is incomplete as the members from Punjab and KP are not there.

