PTI ready to talk to everyone on fair elections: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI is ready to talk on fair elections 2024 with everyone, ARY News reported.

In an interview with an international news network, the PTI senior leader said that the party has fielded more than 800 independent candidates across Pakistan.

He said that its isolating a political party from the spectrum will cause damage to the democracy as PTI is ready to hold talks with everyone for the free and fair elections in the country.

The statement came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate from PP-118 in elections 2024 and former minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro was arrested outside a local court in Faisalabad.

Read more: PTI issues final list of MNA candidates from Lahore

He was arrested by the police from outside a local court where he appeared for bail in the case pertaining to May 9.

In another incident, PTI local leader Shah Khalid was shot dead in broad daylight in Swabi district. Two armed motorcyclists opened fire on the vehicle of PTI leader, killing him on the spot. His body was taken to the hospital for further medical examination.

It is pertinent to mention that on 14th January, the PTI announced that its candidates would contest elections independently following the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision setting aside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order that reinstated “bat” as the party’s electoral symbol.

Talking to journalists outside the apex court, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that all the party candidates will contest the Feb 8 general elections independently. “We will issue a list of all our candidates with their election symbols,” he said.