PTI reconstitutes 23-member new political committee

ISLAMABAD: The PTI in a notification reconstituted the Political Committee comprises of 23 key leaders of the party, including members from the opposition parties’ alliance.

Some prominent leaders of the PTI including former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Shehbaz Gill and Ali Muhammad Khan have been conspicuous for their absence in the new political committee of the party.

PTI founder last week dissolved the party’s political committee amid disagreements within the opposition party.

The members of the Political Committee include PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, former Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Moeen-ud-Din Qureshi, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Sajjad Burki, Aliya Hamza, Junaid Akbar, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Dawood Kakar, Asad Qaiser, Amir Dogar, Fawzia Arshad, Kanwal Shauzab, Dr Lal Chand Malhi and members from AJK and GB Khalid Khursheed and Sardar Qayyum Niazi, .

The committee will also lay down policies to be followed by the parliamentary parties of PTI in the National Assembly, the Senate and the provincial assemblies, including the assemblies of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.