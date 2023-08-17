PTI rejects ECP schedule for delimitations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule for delimitations, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI has decided to challenge the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decisions in Supreme Court tomorrow.

The PTI spokesperson said that the constitution bounds the ECP to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The ECP schedule is a criminal attempt to extend the duration of caretaker government and the commission wants to violate the constitution as it did in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Elections not possible in 90 days: ECP

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days. As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.

The meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.

The administrative measures will be completed by August 31 whereas the delimitation will be carried out across the country from September 8 to October 7.