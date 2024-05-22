PTI rejects FIR registered for attack on Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday rejected a first information report (FIR) registered by federal police for attack on party central information secretary Raoof Hasan by transgender persons a day earlier, ARY News reported.

Raoof Hasan had his face slashed with a blade by a group of transgender persons outside a private news channel office in Islamabad. A police spokesman said Hasan was attacked as he came out of the TV channel’s office after appearing in a programme.

Following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene with ease. The PTI leader was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Addressing a presser today, PTI leader Omar Ayub noted that the incident took place around 5:15 pm when he was leaving the office of a private TV channel. “He [Hasan] was subjected to a murderous attack, and this is not the first time.”

Ayub, who is also Opposition Leader in National Assembly, said the earlier incident should also been reported and added that the attackers used a sharp weapon to assault Hasan, inflicting ‘severe injuries’ on the latter’s face.

He alleged that the police tampered with the FIR and it did not reflect what Hasan had stated in his written complaint. “We reject the FIR registered and demand constitution for a judicial commission to investigate the incident,” he added.

The PTI leader further stated that terrorism charges were not included in the first information report, adding that the assassination attempt was clearly an “act of terrorism”.

He warned that if the PTI leadership gets targeted in such a manner again, the party would stage peaceful protests nationwide.

Taking over the presser, Raoof Hasan said: “What our party has endured in the past two years is not hidden”, hinting that the attack on him was a part of the state’s crackdown against the PTI and its leadership.

“Ever since Imran Khan was ousted, the state has used all kinds of force and unleashed cruelty on PTI and its workers,” he alleged.

Hasan claimed that the attack on him was part of a “proper orchestrated plan”, saying that he had previously encountered the transgender assailants on Monday as well.

However, the Islamabad police spokesperson – in a statement – said the force was conducting the investigation in a professional manner, adding that the FIR was registered as per Hasan’s signed application.