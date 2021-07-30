PTI rejects Sindh govt’s decision to impose province-wide lockdown

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman has rejected the Sindh government’s decision to impose lockdown in the province including Karachi from July 31, ARY NEWS reported.

“We reject Sindh government’s decision to impose lockdown in the province,” he said adding that it was against the welfare of the general public.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that through imposing lockdown, the Sindh government wanted to hurt businesses and people associated with it. “Neither traders nor opposition was taken into confidence over the decision,” he said.

He said that the NCOC had also extended its cooperation to the Sindh government and its head Asad Umar suggested imposing smart lockdown rather than closing down the entire cities.

He said that the curbs on the movement were only aimed at paving way for the police and local administration to improve bribe collection. “This decision is not aimed at limiting COVID spread but is rather aimed at boosting the bribe collection,” the PTI Karachi chief said.

Traders reject lockdown decision

Trade bodies have rejected the Sindh government’s decision to impose lockdown in Karachi and had suggested the government to rather extend business timing to avoid congestion.

“Many traders have been vaccinated,” they said adding that their demand for facilitating the vaccination process at business centres was not heeded by the provincial authorities.

“We have summoned a meeting of Tajir action committee to mull over the future course of action,” Illyas Memon who is part of the traders’ alliance said.

Lockdown imposed until August 08, announced CM

The Sindh government announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders.

“Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.