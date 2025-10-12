PTI envoys call on Amir Muqam, propose uncontested CM election

PESHAWAR: A delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam in the form of a jirga, requesting that the upcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s election be held unopposed, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI representatives conveyed their wish to ensure a smooth, conflict-free process and sought support from the opposition to avoid a contest for the chief minister’s slot. Amir Muqam, however, told the delegation that the proposal would first be discussed with joint opposition partners, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PML-N.

Opposition sources later confirmed that they plan to bring a joint candidate for the chief minister’s position, making it clear that an unopposed election was not under consideration. “The opposition will participate in the election process — there’s no question of a walkover,” one source said.

Both PML-N and JUI-F currently hold 18 seats each in the KP Assembly, while PTI commands a clear majority with 92 members, requiring 76 votes to elect a chief minister.

The opposition also raised procedural concerns, pointing out that the former chief minister’s resignation was submitted on a public holiday and that the election announcement was made before its formal approval. Political observers say PTI’s hurried approach to the election indicates internal pressure and apprehension about possible legal challenges, as any citizen can contest the process in court.

The meeting between PTI and Amir Muqam marks the latest political development in the intense power struggle over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s top office, with both sides preparing for a decisive showdown in the provincial assembly.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Secretariat had prepared an election schedule for the election of Chief Minister (CM).

Sources apprised that the schedule for the election of the CM will be released soon.

As per the schedule, according to the sources nomination papers would be submitted at 3 pm in afternoon.

Scrutiny would be conducted immediately just after the completion of the nomination papers.

A final list of candidates would be released at 5 pm in evening on Sunday, the sources said.