PTI responds to JIT’s formation to probe “anti-judiciary’ campaign

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the anti-judiciary campaign, ARY News.

The PTI spokesperson in a statement maintained that the Constitution guarantees citizens the fundamental rights of expression. “Every citizen has a right to criticize government actions and court decisions in positive manner,” he added.

The PTI spokesperson said that the preparations are being made to form the government of those who attacked the courts in the past, PTI Spokesman.

Read More: JIT constituted to probe campaign against judiciary

Earlier on Tuesday, the caretaker government JIT to investigate a campaign reportedly launched against the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict that upheld the Dec 22 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving PTI of its iconic symbol — ‘bat’.

According to a notification – a copy of which is available with ARY News, the federal government constituted a JIT in terms of Section 30 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Additional Director General (Cyber Crime Wing) FIA would be the Convener of the committee, which comprises representatives of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and DIG Islamabad Police.

The JIT would ascertain facts behind “malicious social media campaign” attempting to malign the image of Judges of the apex court.