PTI rules out possibility of quitting National Assembly 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday ruled out resigning from the National Assembly, following SC’s verdict on reserved seats, ARY News reported.

Senior PTI leader Malik Aamir Dogar, while ruling out quitting the NA, admitted that leaving the legislature in the past was a grave strategic error that the party continues to pay for.

“We are still facing its consequences. Dissolving two provincial assemblies proved to be a major miscalculation.”

He asserted that PTI will continue its political struggle from within the current parliamentary setup, rather than exiting again. “We will fight from the floor of this very assembly.”

Malik Aamir Dogar also criticized what he described as the unjust allocation of reserved seats. “Eighty-five of our seats were effectively exchanged for reserved seats handed out like spoils of war,” he remarked.

“Parties with only 17 seats were gifted a two-thirds majority. How can these parties justify seating their members on those reserved seats?”

When asked whether independent members of PTI were defecting under pressure, Dogar replied, “Those who were planning to leave have already flown away—like birds bought at a heavy price. No MNA or MPA will defect now.”

He added that the affidavits of the remaining 85 MNAs are now under scrutiny. “What is happening with PTI in Parliament is unprecedented. Such injustice has no parallel in any democratic assembly in the world,” he concluded.