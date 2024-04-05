PTI says govt behind ‘poisonous letters’ to judges

ISLAMABAD: As suspicious letters containing poisonous substances continue to target senior judges, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday alleged that the incumbent government was behind this ‘conspiracy’ to harass them, ARY News reported.

The statement comes as five more judges of the Supreme Court became the latest target of the suspicious letters containing poisonous substances received by superior members of the judiciary.

The recent letters in the top court were sent to Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Like the letters received a day earlier by the SC judges including CJP Qazi Faez Isa, suspicious powder was also found inside the envelopes. Overall 10 apex court judges had received letters.

Earlier this week, the eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the IHC, have reportedly received suspicious letters containing ‘anthrax’.

In a statement, PTI alleged that the delivery of threatening letters to senior judges was part of a wider conspiracy aimed at pressurising the judiciary.

The Imran Khan-led party demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible for attacking the judiciary are swiftly brought to justice.

“Sending threatening letters to judges was part of the government’s conspiracy to intimidate and scare the judges so that they could not give decisions based on justice and law,” the PTI spokesperson alleged.

Since the Supreme Court initiated the proceedings on its suo moto notice case, he said, an alarming upsurge had been witnessed in the process of sending threatening letters filled with poisonous substances to the judges.

The spokesperson stated that the suspicious chemical-laced letters were sent to judges under a well-thought-out plan to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the courts.

The statement noted that after the judges raised their voices against the unconstitutional pressure and meddling in the affairs of the judiciary, it was inevitable to bring to forth the elements pressurising the justice system to get decisions of their choice.

PM orders probe

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the federal government will investigate the issue of ‘suspicious letters’ received by judges.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said this matter will be taken up with a sense of responsibility. He emphasized there should be no politics on this matter.

PM Shehbaz Sharif recalled that an inquiry commission was formed after the consent and consultation of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to look into the issues raised by the six judges of Islamabad High Court.

He said the former chief justice however late recused himself from heading the inquiry commission. He said the Supreme Court has now taken suo motu notice of this matter.