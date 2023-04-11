PTI seeks contempt proceedings against govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) against the government’s delay in implementing the orders of apex court, ARY News reported on Tuesday night.

According to details, the PTI will move Supreme Court (SC) to seek contempt of court proceedings against government for not implementing apex court’s orders, directing the ruling coalition to provide funds to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a statement, party’s secretary general Asad Umar said that the government wants to postpone the elections by using ‘delaying tactics’. He demanded that contempt of court proceedings should be held against the government.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court in a letter that they still did not receive the funds to conduct Punjab elections.

According to sources, the one-page report submitted Supreme Court was signed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other members.

The report mentioned lack of funds and security for conducting elections in Punjab. The ECP informed the top court that they didn’t receive Rs21 billion yet, sources added.

The caretaker government told the ECP that they can provide 75,000 security personnel for the Punjab elections and the commission is still lacking three lac security personnel, sources added.

Sources said that there is no mention of any government institution which the commission contacted for the funds.

