PTI seeks ECP to defer case till decision on other funding cases

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor on Wednesday presented arguments before a panel of the election commission in the party’s foreign funding case, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case.

PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor, read the Islamabad High Court’s decision in the hearing. The high court had suspended single-bench order with regard to decision of the foreign funding case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within 30 days.

PTI counsel demanded the ECP to defer their case till the decision of the funding cases of other parties.

“Mr Anwar Mansoor I have wholehearted respect for you but the funding cases of all three parties have been at different stages,” chief election commissioner said.

“Our documents have been given to the petitioner but the documents of other parties not being given to us,” the counsel complained. “We have ordered providing of documents,” CEC said.

“The high court has issued us notice we will reply to the court,” CEC said.

“The case could not move on until other similar cases not come to the level of this case,” PTI lawyer insisted. “Are you want to dispose off the 8 years case,” ECP member of Sindh said.

“How could all cases run on the same level, these are contradictory arguments,”Petitioner Akbar S. Babar’s counsel Ahmad Hassan said.

ECP Member Nisar Durrani said that the election commission knows its mandate what to do.

“Mr. Anwar Mansoor we had given you the date of your choice, scrutinized the accounts of 101 political parties. Your client has also asked for an early decision of the case”, CEC said.

The counsel sought fixing the date of the foreign funding case hearing after Eid, “I will give my arguments again from a new angle,” Anwar Mansoor said. “I will clear the issue of funding received from companies,” PTI lawyer said.

“Earlier, you had brought 30 days deadline,” “It was not my decision, 30 days decision was imposed on us,” the counsel replied.

“God Almighty has given the election commission courage, we will not come under pressure,” CEC remarked.

The ECP panel adjourned further hearing of the case till May 10.

