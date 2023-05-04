PTI seeks ECP order against crackdown, workers arrests

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the election commission’s order against arrests and crackdown on party workers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a petition to the electoral body, the PTI has complained that the ECP has issued election schedule but the caretaker government arresting the party’s workers.

“Political cases being filed against the PTI leaders one after another, while the workers and supporters of the party being harassed without any restraint.”

“The members of the party’s social media team being illegally detained,” PTI stated in its plea.

“The election commission (ECP) has been bound to hold free, fair and transparent elections,” party stated.

The PTI sought the election commission to issue order for restraining vengeful actions against the party workers.

