PTI seeks immediate allocation of ‘bat’ as election symbol

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expressed reservations over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ‘delaying tactics’ in allotting the party its election symbol, the ‘bat’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that the electoral watchdog hasn’t allotted the party’s election symbol, the ‘bat’, despite passing of the stipulated time – seven days.

He called for immediate action from ECP to avoid further complications, saying that it had already submitted all the required documents to the commission after holding intra-party polls.

The PTI chairman said that a conspiracy was being hatched to isolate the party, accusing that the election commission of discriminatory practices and decrees aimed at erasing PTI’s political presence.

Gohar Ali Khan also ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with any political party of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as PTI’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.