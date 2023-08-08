PTI seeks more time for response in intra-party polls case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday sought more time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the submission of a response in intra-party polls case, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar, representing PTI, appeared before a five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

I have to appear before IHC today in an important case, please grant me more time to submit a response, Barrister Gohar pleaded with the ECP at the outset of the hearing.

The plea was accepted by the Election Commission of Pakistan after which the hearing was adjourned until August 15.

PTI’s counsel has been directed to submit the party’s response at the next hearing.

It is to be noted that the last date for the PTI to conduct intra-party polls was June 13, 2021, but the party was given till June 13 this year on its request. The ECP added that a last notice was issued in June 2022 and further delay is not possible.

According to Section 208 of the Elections Act, all political parties were required to elect office-bearers at the federal, provincial and local levels, periodically in accordance with the Constitution of the respective political party.

“Provided that a period, not exceeding five years, shall intervene between any two elections,” a proviso to section 208(1) of the act read.

Under the law, a political party was also required to publish the updated list of its central office-bearers and executive committee members on its website and send the list and any subsequent change in it to the Election Commission.