PTI seeks permission for public rallies in Punjab

LAHORE: Following the announcement of general elections in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission for public gatherings in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought permission for public gatherings in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sheikhpura.

Sources knowing the matter said that PTI has submitted pleas with the deputy commissioners of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sheikhpura for approval of public gatherings.

PTI is planning to flex its political muscles in Gujranwala on November 10, Sialkot on November 17 and Sheikhupura on November 19.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification of holding elections on February 8 after reaching a consensus with President Arif Alvi.

Read more: Election case: SC asks ECP to consult president on final election date

An important consultative meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was held on Thursday at the Presidency following the orders of the Supreme Court.

SC while hearing pleas seeking timely elections in the country ordered the ECP to consult with the president after its lawyer informed the court that polls will be held on February 11.

The ECP lawyer was directed to ensure a meeting between the CEC and the president for finalization of the election date, which cannot be changed or delayed.