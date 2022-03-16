PTI seeks permission for public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has sought permission for a public gathering at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27, ARY News reported.

The application was given to DC Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill along with MNA Kanwal Shauzab, who is also a member of Jalsa Committee.

The deputy commissioner said the application has been received by PTI seeking permission for a public meeting at D-Chowk, the NOC will be issued after review.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to stage a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27, two days before expected voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement was made by Federal Planning Minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar in a tweet on Monday.

Taking to Twitter the minister wrote: “PM Imran Khan has decided to hold a ‘massive’ public gathering at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27. The world will see that the Pakistani nation will stand with their PM for the sovereignty of the country.”

On the other hand, JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday, directed the participants of the marchers to enter Islamabad on March 25 due to the OIC moot.

