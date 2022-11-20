PTI seeks permission to stage sit-in at Faizabad

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday filed an application with the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad seeking permission to stage a sit-in at Faizabad in Islamabad on November 26, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Wasiq Quyoom has filed the application with the DC Islamabad.

According to details, the party plans to stage a peaceful sit-in at Faizabad after their long march, under Imran Khan’s leadership, reaches Islamabad. The sit-in would be a continuation of the party’s Haqeeqi Azaadi long march, the application read.

The party has urged the administration to ensure security and other formalities. The application has been received by the DC Islamabad.

Furthermore, the PTI is also considering different options including giving a deadline to the government for acceptance of their demand and sit-in until the announcement of general elections, the sources said.

In an important development, on November 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to file a fresh NOC plea for a sit-in in the federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petitions filed by local traders and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against and in favour of a long march and possible sit-in in Islamabad.

