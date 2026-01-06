PTI seeks public meeting permission in Karachi

KARACHI: PTI officials have requested permission from the administration for a public meeting in Karachi during the city’s visit of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

President PTI Karachi Raja Azhar and Secretary General Arsalan Khalid in a letter written to the deputy commissioner East has requested for holding a public meeting of the party in Karachi.

The party has requested for permission to hold a gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah adjacent to the Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday, January 11.

“It will be a peaceful public gathering with full compliance of the code of conduct,” party officials assured.

“The party will wait for a positive decision from the district administration,” the letter read.

ARY News earlier reported citing sources that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is planning a visit to Sindh, and both provincial authorities are coordinating to ensure proper protocol and a smooth trip.

According to sources, the Sindh government reached out to the PTI leadership regarding the arrangements. Sindh’s minister Nasir Hussain Shah reportedly contacted PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to convey that Sohail Afridi would be welcomed in Sindh and provided the necessary protocol.

Nair Hussain Shah emphasized that any issues similar to those experienced in Punjab would not occur in Sindh, adding that the decision had the backing of the party’s senior leadership.

Haleem Adil Sheikh confirmed the communication and conveyed the Sindh government’s message to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

Sohail Afridi expressed his gratitude to the Sindh authorities, stating that he did not require any additional protocol. He also emphasized that political activities should be allowed in Sindh according to the constitution and that he should be able to meet party supporters.

Sources said Sohail Afridi is also expected to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his visit. The Sindh government has assured that all protocol arrangements will be provided in accordance with the law, ensuring a smooth and constitutionally compliant visit.