Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order issued for voting in presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order for voting in the presidential election, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deputy chairman senate directed the secretary senate to issue Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order saying that it’s his right to cast vote in tomorrow’s presidential election.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was re-arrested by Punjab Police from outside Adiala Jail minutes after he was released on IHC orders.

The police arrested Senator Ejaz Chaudhry from the Gilgit Baltistan House on May 12 under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Chaudhry was taken into custody over inciting people for violent protests and he was also booked in GHQ attack case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry after declaring his arrest ‘illegal’ under 3MPO.

It is to be mentioned here that the presidential election has been scheduled on March 09 (tomorrow).

Former president Asif Zardari is being backed by the PML-N-led eight-party coalition as per an understanding reached after the February 8 elections, while nationalist leader Mahmood Achakzai is the candidate of the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) alliance.