Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Web Desk

PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry arrested ahead of Azadi March

LAHORE: The Punjab police in the wee hours of Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and senior leader Ejaz Chaudhry from Lahore ahead of ‘Azadi March’ set to begin today (May 25).

According to the PTI spokesperson,  Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested from shifted to an unknown location.

“The place he was staying was stormed by over 100 policemen – the gate of the house broken- the family at that place harassed and phones taken. This will not dampen our spirit,” a tweet from Ejaz Chaudhry’s account said.

Meanwhile, police also arrested PTI leader and former provincial minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed from Lahore. The police party raided the house of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and took him into custody under 16 MPO.

Earlier, police also raided former education minister Shafqat Mehmood’s residence, however, he was not present at home.

The former education minister said that two lady constables of the police searched his house.

It is pertinent to mention here that the crackdown against PTI leaders and workers is underway ahead of Azadi March.

Read more: AZADI MARCH: IHC ORDERS POLICE TO STOP HARASSING PTI WORKERS

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan will start today (Wednesday).

The former prime minister and PTI chairman will reach Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, leading the procession from Ambar Interchange.

