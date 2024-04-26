PTI senator puts forward conditions for talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready for conditional talks with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with media, Shibli Faraz expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with anyone including federal government for the betterment of Pakistan, but only if the government creates a conducive environment for talks.

He emphasized that political cases must be withdrawn, and the rule of law and constitution must be upheld, demanding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, women, and political prisoners, however, he stressed that legal cases should be pursued if they are genuine.

The PTI senator further added that the government must allow political freedom and stop political victimization.

The opposition leader said that PTI held intra-party elections for the third time, but objections were raised on the party polls again. He warned that political stability cannot be achieved in such environment.

Faraz lamented that there are differences and conflicting views even within the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He specifically mentioned Rana Sanaullah, who he claimed was speaking differently than others.

Furthermore, Shibli Faraz emphasized that the uncertain situation regarding the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) chairmanship would soon be resolved.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan asserted that they did not receive ‘any message’ for dialogues nor holding any secret dialogues with the incumbent government.

Gohar Khan said incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he did not receive any message for dialogues. “We will publicly confirm if receive any invitation for talks,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman also rejected holding dialogues with the incumbent government and stated that his party would not hold any “secret talks”.