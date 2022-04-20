PTI Senator Shahzad Waseem notified opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has become the opposition leader in Senate after the former ruling party lost its coalition partners and applied for opposition benches in the Upper House of the Parliament, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan nominated Shahzad Waseem as the leader of the House in Senate after the ruling coalition had the support of BAP, MQM-P and other coalition partners who have now joined hands with the then opposition parties to form a coalition government under Shehbaz Sharif.

Waseem Shahzad has submitted his resignation saying that he did it in order to end any misunderstanding regarding the move. He has teh support of 28 PTI Senators in the House.

Sources privy to the development said that Yusuf Raza Gilani of the PPP could become the Leader of the House in Senate.

In January this year, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani announced that he has submitted his resignation as the opposition leader in the Senate to his party leadership.

Speaking on the floor of the upper house of Parliament, the former prime minister slammed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for voting in favour of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021.

“It happened for the first time in the country’s history that the Senate chairman voted [in the government’s favour]. You are the custodian of the house and not the government. You should be impartial,” he went on.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said the notice his office received about the Senate session made no mention of the bill that was going to be tabled for voting. Issuing the session’s agenda late at night was uncalled for, he added.

“I don’t want to serve as the opposition leader anymore and have submitted my resignation to the party,” the PPP leader said.

