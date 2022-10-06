PTI senators to boycott Parliament joint session: sources

ISLAMABAD: PTI senators have decided to stay away from the joint session of the Parliament today, to be addressed by President Arif Alvi, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

“No senate member from the PTI will attend the joint session of the Parliament,” opposition sources said. “They have been instructed not to attend the session,” according to sources.

“The party’s MNAs have already tendered their resignations, while the senate members would also not attend the joint session,” opposition sources said.

President Alvi will address the joint session of Parliament today, marking the last parliamentary year of the term of the present National Assembly.

According to a notification issued by the President House, the session has been called in line with articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution. The president has summoned the session on the recommendation of the federal government, it added.

