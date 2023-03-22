PTI senators boycott parliament’s joint session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senators have decided to boycott the joint session of the parliament, ARY News reported.

As per details, no senator from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will attend the joint session of the parliament.

The joint session of the Parliament was called on April 10 earlier but later the date was changed to March 22 (today).

The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf exercised his powers to rescheduled the joint session of Parliament.

The joint session will discuss the economic and political situation of the country and the smear campaign against the army chief Asim Munir.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the smear campaign against the army chief General Asim Munir.

He had directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take strict against those who are running smear campaigns against the state institutions.

Only the anti-state elements can run such campaigns against an Army Chief purely selected on merit as the nation is standing behind its armed forces.

