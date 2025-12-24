PTI Senators to file petition in IHC for meeting with founder

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senators have decided to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court to seek court order for meeting with the party’s founder in jail.

A meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary party in Senate, chaired by Senator Ali Zafar was attended by the party’s Senate members.

The session was attended by Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Javed, Falak Naz and Fauzia Arshad. Party’s nominated opposition leader in upper house Allama Raja Nasir Abbas was also present in the meeting.

The PTI’s parliamentary party also approved filing disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro and decided to go to the election commission seeking disqualification of the party’s senator who voted for the 27th constitutional amendment against the party’s policy.

The senators also expressed their reservations over the reconstitution of the party’s political committee. It was decided to hold further consultations if a meeting with the PTI’s founder will take place.