PTI serves show cause notice to Saifullah for supporting Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has served a show cause notice to Saifullah Abro who withdrew in favor of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from NA-194, Larkana for the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued a notice and asked Saifullah Abro, who is also the party’s present Senator, to submit a reply within three days for showing ‘grave’ indiscipline by violating the party’s discipline.

The show cause notice read that it has come to the notice of the PTI’s leadership that Saifullah Abro went against the party policy.

“You withdrew ticket awarded by the party in favor of Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s Bilawal Bhutto. You being elected as Senator on party’s ticket in Senate of Pakistan and also awarded party ticket to contest General Elections 2024 have shown grave indiscipline by violating the party’s discipline,” it added.

The PTI secretary general sought explanation from Saifullah Abro in writing within three days of the notice and asked him as to why the action should not be taken against him.

“If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules,” Omar Ayub Khan maintained in the notice.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express his gratitude to Saifullah Abro to support him in the elections from NA-194.

“Grateful to PTI ticket holder NA194 Senator Abro for his support. PTI workers across the county are beginning to understand that the only way to stop PMLN is to vote for PPPs arrow on Feb 8th. I also appeal to political workers from all parties to vote smartly and we can pull off a surprise on Election Day,” Bilawal Bhutto said in his post on X.