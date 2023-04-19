PTI sets condition for holding dialogues with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI’s only condition for dialogue is that it must take place within the confines of the Constitution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During an interview on ARY News’ programme “Off the Record,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the importance of negotiations in politics, stating that serious political parties do not shy away from dialogue. He reiterated that the PTI is ready for dialogues over the disputes.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also criticized the current state of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said that the coalition parties are not on the same page. He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman is not in favour to hold talks regarding upcoming elections, meanwhile, other politicians within the party have expressed that the disputes should be resolved through dialogues.

The former Foreign Minister stated that, under Imran Khan’s direction, he will appear in the Supreme Court as the party’s representative. The Supreme Court has demonstrated patience so far. However, all the decisions and the Constitution is also quite clear.

He said that the court is aware that the coalition party is causing chaos, using parliament as a tool to prolong the matter of election. The Supreme Court has sent a clear message that they will continue to safeguard the Constitution.

