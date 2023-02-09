PTI shortlists four names for opposition leader in NA

LAHORE: As the 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers make an attempt to return to the National Assembly today following LHC ruling, the PTI has started consultation over the names of opposition leaders, ARY News reported.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has shortlisted four names for the slot of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. PTI has finalised the names of Tahir Sadiq, Nasurullah Raza Ghuman, Munaza Hasan and Dr Nosheen.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs and restrained the by-polls in those constituencies.

The LHC issued directives on a plea filed by Riaz Fatyana, Nasarullah Khan, and other PTI leaders challenging the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

PTI makes attempt to return to NA

The 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, who were restored following LHC ruling, reached Parliament House today to attend National Assembly (NA) session.

However, the assembly secretariat said that PTI MNAs would not be allowed to attend today’s proceedings as they have yet not received the written copy of the LHC order.

Read more: PTI MNAs likely to attend today’s NA session

Following this, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani on Thursday put off the National Assembly (NA) session for an indefinite period due to “lack of quorum.”

The NA session, which was supposed to continue till Friday, had been postponed by NA deputy speaker for an indefinite period.

“The National Assembly session has been prorogued,” the NA secretariat tweeted.

Comments