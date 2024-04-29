PTI should resign from assemblies, advises Sahibzada Hamid

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resign from assemblies once again, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SIC Chairman took to X (Formerly Twitter) and suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resign from assemblies and take to the streets, saying that the party’s leadership should reconsider its strategy.

He said if justice is not served to PTI founder Imran Khan in the coming weeks, the party will not remain in the assemblies.

The SIC chairman further stated that he will be the first person to resign from the National Assembly as a protest.

PTI leadership need to consider resigning from assemblies and coming out on streets if Imran Khan didn’t get justice in coming weeks , we are not sitting in the assemblies to give this government a breathing space . I will be the 1st one to resign from National Assembly for IK . — Sahibzada Hamid Raza (@_SahibzadaHamid) April 28, 2024

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa asserted that PTI founder Imran Khan will walk free from jail in April.

The former prime minister’s sentence in the Toshakhana case was suspended by the court while the cipher case will not stand even a week.

Downplaying former prime minister Imran Khan’s conviction in the cipher case, Khosa said that the documents were not presented before the court in the case while the PTI founder’s presence was not proved in any case related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI leader reiterated that the PTI founder will neither cut a deal for his release nor will he leave the country.

It is pertinent to mention that in a dramatic turn of events, 123 PTI MNAs had resigned from the National Assembly in April 2022, following the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan.

However, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted only 11 of the resignations initially, citing the need for individual verification of the remaining lawmakers. After a prolonged delay of eight months, Ashraf finally accepted the resignations of 69 more PTI MNAs and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid.