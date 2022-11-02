PTI Sindh long march convoy reaches Khanewal

KHANEWAL: The convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, which started from Karachi to participate in the party’s long march, has reached Khanewal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The participants of the caravan of PTI Sindh camped at a local marriage hall in Khanewal, while the party’s Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and others stayed the night at the circuit house.

The caravan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh was welcomed by Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and others at Rahim Yar Khan when it entered Punjab.

Read more: PTI Sindh issues long march schedule, route

On this occasion, Ali Zaidi in his address to the participants said that hundreds of workers from Sindh have participated in Haqiqi Azadi March. PTI only wants fair and transparent elections in the country, he added.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said when it comes to holding local bodies elections, the PPP’s Sindh government is saying they do not have the desired numbers of policemen for security but on the other hand, it has sent over 6,000 cops to Islamabad.

The convoy of PTI will leave for its destination again today.

