PTI plans sit-in outside CM House against Sindh local govt bill

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is planning to hold a sit-in outside Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi to protest against the recent amendments in the Sindh Local Bodies Act 2013, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the plan, the PTI has consulted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) over staging a sit-in outside the CM House.

“The consultations were held at the Governor House,” they said adding that a final decision regarding the sit-in would be taken after taking Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), a coalition partner in the federal government, into confidence over the matter.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

Opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly criticized the new law.

Read More: SINDH LG SYSTEM BETTER THAN ALL OTHER PROVINCES: BILAWAL BHUTTO

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the local bodies bill after raising objections.

During his speech, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he asked the opposition to read the bill related to the new LG system once. He added that the government will welcome those who are willing to bring amendments to the bill.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!